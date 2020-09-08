Neighbors frustrated after storm damages remain in roadway weeks later

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Some Huntington residents are still reminded of the storms that rolled through weeks ago, bringing down nearly 30 trees across the city. Remnants of one of those trees is still sitting along the roadway on 30th Street.

“It’s been laying here long enough for the limbs to die,” Joseph Hodge, a neighbor said. “I know [the city] is busy but this is important.”

The fallen tree limbs causing more than $5,000 in damage to one resident’s vehicle.

“It smashed the hood of my truck, the fender on the side, and it took off my mirror. It also put a dent on my back fender, and scratched the side,” Nick Baird, the vehicle owner said.

Baird reached out to WSAZ after the City of Huntington told him they would not pay for the damages caused to his truck.

In a statement, the City of Huntington said, “The tree is on public property. The city will only compensate for damages if the tree had been deemed unhealthy before the incident.”

A city spokesperson told WSAZ the Huntington Urban Forestry Advisory Committee determined this particular tree healthy during a review investigation.

Baird along with other neighbors are frustrated the limbs are still lying in the street.

WSAZ did reach out to the City of Huntington for clarification on who is responsible for the cleanup of the limbs but haven’t heard back yet.

