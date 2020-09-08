Officer assaulted, police searching for two men

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A patrolman was assaulted Sunday while on duty, according to the Wellston Police Department.

The police chief says the patrolman was approached by two men while in his patrol car near ball fields along State Route 327.

According to the report, one of the men punched the officer in the head through an open window and attempted to pull the officer out of the cruiser.

After a struggle, the men ran away in different directions. Both were wearing masks.

The Ohio Highway Patrol and the Wellston Fire Department responded to help search for the men, but they were not located.

The officer believes one of the men has a tattoo of a spider web on his hand.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

