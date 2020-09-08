Advertisement

Officer assaulted, police searching for two men

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A patrolman was assaulted Sunday while on duty, according to the Wellston Police Department.

The police chief says the patrolman was approached by two men while in his patrol car near ball fields along State Route 327.

According to the report, one of the men punched the officer in the head through an open window and attempted to pull the officer out of the cruiser.

After a struggle, the men ran away in different directions. Both were wearing masks.

The Ohio Highway Patrol and the Wellston Fire Department responded to help search for the men, but they were not located.

The officer believes one of the men has a tattoo of a spider web on his hand.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Three COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR says the deaths include a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Putnam County, and an 85-year old female from Kanawha County.

Local

Man facing murder charges following shooting

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The charges against Christopher Leon Moore stem from a shooting death on June 27, 2020.

Video

Bombshells Burgers & BBQ

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ

News

Huntington High School closed due to water main break

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Huntington High School is closed Tuesday due to a water main break at the school

Latest News

News

One detained after pursuit

Updated: 11 hours ago
A person was detained after a pursuit

Video

Marmet Labor Day Fireworks Show

Updated: 11 hours ago
Marmet Labor Day Fireworks Show

Video

Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration

Updated: 11 hours ago
Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration

News

Neighbors frustrated after storm damages remain in roadway weeks later

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Some Huntington residents still reminded of the storms that rolled through weeks ago bringing down nearly 30 trees across the city. Remnants of one of those trees still sitting along the roadway on 30th Street.

News

COVID-19 death reported in Greenup County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A new COVID-19 death has been reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.

Local

Small eastern Kentucky town keeps Labor Day traditions alive amid pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Back in May, officials made the call to cancel the annual festivities due to concerns with COVID-19. It was devastating news to the community that is known for the event, and one of the longest running parades in Kentucky.