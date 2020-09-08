Ohio COVID-19 | 656 new cases, 22 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – While the state of Ohio saw 656 new COVID-19 cases, numbers are starting to stabilize somewhat, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

The state also had 22 new deaths.

Ohio has had 131,992 overall COVID-19 cases, including 6,848 probable cases.

The state has had 13,967 hospitalizations and 4,298 deaths since the pandemic started.

