Ohio COVID-19 | 656 new cases, 22 additional deaths

Ohio has had 131,992 overall COVID-19 cases, including 6,848 probable cases.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – While the state of Ohio saw 656 new COVID-19 cases, numbers are starting to stabilize somewhat, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

The state also had 22 new deaths.

The state has had 13,967 hospitalizations and 4,298 deaths since the pandemic started.

