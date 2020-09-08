Ohio University announces return numbers

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – About 7,200 students are expected to return to Ohio University on Sept. 28, the university announced Tuesday.

University officials said that amounts to about 31 percent of undergraduates and all graduate students.

The remaining students will stay remote for the rest of the fall semester.

University officials say students will be notified by email if they’re returning.

Students who will be returning are expected to quarantine for 14 days before coming to Athens. They must complete a self-assessment every day when they return to campus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.