Ohio University announces return numbers

About 7,200 students are expected to return to Ohio University on Sept. 28, the university announced Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
University officials said that amounts to about 31 percent of undergraduates and all graduate students.

The remaining students will stay remote for the rest of the fall semester.

University officials say students will be notified by email if they’re returning.

Students who will be returning are expected to quarantine for 14 days before coming to Athens. They must complete a self-assessment every day when they return to campus.

