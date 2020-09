HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been detained and another is on the run Monday after a pursuit.

According to dispatchers, the call came in near the Swans Lane area of St. Albans at around 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said St. Albans Police were able to take one person into custody, and another person involved got away.

No other information has been released.

