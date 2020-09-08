Paramount’s ‘Beehive: The 60’s Musical’
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
The Paramount Arts Center has live entertainment the whole family can enjoy this weekend.
You can watch ‘Beehive: The 60’s Musical' at the Central Park Bandstand in Ashland Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
The musical is free. You will need to bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The event will be socially distanced.
