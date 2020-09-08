Advertisement

Parents and students adjust to virtual learning

Students and parents in West Virginia tackled virtual learning on the first day back to school.
Students and parents in West Virginia tackled virtual learning on the first day back to school.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For every child in West Virginia, Sept. 8 marked the first day of the school year.

Due to the color-coded COVID-19 metrics map, students in the yellow and green zones were allowed to start off in-person. Students in the orange and yellow zones had to start off virtually.

Kanawha County is one of the nine counties in the state that had to begin the year this way. Students say the switch hasn’t been easy so far.

“I can’t leave, I gotta do it,” said 11-year-old Keniya Richmond who’s in the sixth grade this year.

Her parents allowed her to take breaks when she got frustrated. After a little perseverance, she was able to get through a good chunk of work.

Keniya’s parents have decided to shuffle their lunch breaks to check on her. Until then, her grandmother will look after her and her baby sister Naomi. That new schedule will start in the next few days. They say juggling work, virtual learning and a baby will be tough.

“It’s kind of daunting trying to work and then also have the schooling at the same time,” said Michael Farmer.

Other families didn’t have the supplies they needed to start the day. Some were missing tablets, a key to the entire virtual learning process.

“My oldest daughter has her tablet for high school,” said Aquila McMillian. “My middle school and my elementary students had to turn their tablets in."

McMillian is working on getting tablets for her daughters. In the meantime, she will be letting them share her personal laptop.

Both parents agree that education leaders made the best decisions for their county.

