Rock Hill student tests positive for COVID-19

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A high school student is now in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Superintendent of the Rock Hill Local School District made the announcement Tuesday.

Due to privacy laws, no further information about the Rock Hill High School student will be released.

School leaders say the health department has been notified and the district is assisting health officials with contact tracing to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the student who tested positive.

All areas of possible contamination will be deeply sanitized, officials say.

The superintendent is advising all parents monitor their students' health and notify a physician if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

