Advertisement

Small eastern Kentucky town keeps Labor Day traditions alive amid pandemic

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - For more than 50 years, Catlettsburg has put on a Labor Day parade through town as part of their weekend celebrations.

Back in May, officials made the call to cancel the annual festivities due to concerns with COVID-19. It was devastating news to the community that is known for the event, and one of the longest running parades in Kentucky.

“Catlettsburg comes alive on Labor Day,” said organizer Gail Sammons. “It’s just what we all grew up with. It means everything to a lot of people, especially my age. We see friends, we see family, neighbors, people who come from out of town. It’s a big family celebration really.”

It’s that special meaning that made cancelling everything that much more difficult for Sammons and her friends. After seeing Ironton hold a scaled down Memorial Day parade to continue their tradition, Catlettsburg Community Development decided they needed to do the same.

“I said boys we have got to do that,” said Mike Neal. “We’ve been doing this for years. We need to do this. We need to have that parade. I don’t care if there’s 20 cars or 50. Let’s do this for the people.”

So many gathered in the same church parking lot they always do on parade day, and decorated their cars with signs and balloons to drive the normal parade route.

Some even sat in their normal spots along the route to wave and watch as cars went by.

“Today I’m a kid,” said Neal. “Tomorrow I’ll go back to being an adult.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 death reported in Greenup County

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A new COVID-19 death has been reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.

Video

Small eastern Kentucky town keeps Labor Day traditions alive amid pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Small eastern Kentucky town keeps Labor Day traditions alive amid pandemic

News

First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Putnam County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The first COVID-19 related death has been confirmed in Putnam County.

News

Troopers investigating fatal shooting in Carter County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Troopers are investigating after a deadly shooting in Carter County.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 KY | 291 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 53,064 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth, 291 of which were newly reported Monday.

News

All Day Release program to help working families in Cabell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Some parents in Cabell County are looking for options for their students on the days when they aren't in class.

Local

Facility contractor under investigation after contraband is discovered at jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Contraband was found during a search of the Western Regional Jail last week, jail officials confirm Monday.

News

4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.

Local

Man injured in canoeing accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man was injured in a canoeing accident Monday.

News

Name of person found dead inside apartment released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The name of a deceased person found inside an apartment has been released.