Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear case over governor’s residency

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has set oral arguments in a lawsuit over whether Gov. Jim Justice must live in the state capital.

News outlets report arguments are set for Oct. 14 in an appeal of a Kanawha circuit judge’s ruling that denied the governor’s motion to dismiss the 2-year-old case filed by Delegate Isaac Sponaugle.

The Democrat wants Justice to live in Charleston, per the state constitution that says governors should “reside at the seat of the government.”

Lawyers for the Republican governor say the question is political and should be left to lawmakers to decide, not the courts.

Sponaugle says that’s an “incorrect interpretation of legal precedent.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

More acreage available in eastern Kentucky for hunting

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky officials say hunters have an additional 56,000 acres available for public hunting in eastern Kentucky.

Local

Marshall University to conduct random daily COVID-19 tests

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The school has contact tracers on staff to follow up with positive cases.

Local

Rock Hill student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School leaders say the health department has been notified.

Local

Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR says the deaths include a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Putnam County, and an 85-year old female from Kanawha County.

Latest News

Local

Man facing murder charges following shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The charges against Christopher Leon Moore stem from a shooting death on June 27, 2020.

Local

Officer assaulted, police searching for two men

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
After a struggle, the men ran away in different directions. Both were wearing masks.

Video

Bombshells Burgers & BBQ

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ

News

Huntington High School closed due to water main break

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Huntington High School is closed Tuesday due to a water main break at the school

News

One detained after pursuit

Updated: 14 hours ago
A person was detained after a pursuit

Video

Marmet Labor Day Fireworks Show

Updated: 14 hours ago
Marmet Labor Day Fireworks Show