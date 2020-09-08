Three COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, there have been 462,547 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,661 total cases and 250 deaths.

The DHHR says the deaths include a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Putnam County, and an 85-year old female from Kanawha County.

There are 2,785 active cases.

8,626 West Virginians have recovered, according to the WV DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (837), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (595), Calhoun (19), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (420), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (132), Hardy (76), Harrison (304), Jackson (219), Jefferson (394), Kanawha (1,737), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (522), Marion (232), Marshall (134), Mason (123), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (282), Monongalia (1,433), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (142), Putnam (352), Raleigh (393), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

