Two COVID-19 related deaths in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, the deaths include a person in the 90-99 age range. The other individual was in the 70 to 79 age range.

Officials say there is an additional confirmed case and one probable case of COVID-19. This brings Meigs County to 59 active cases and 159 total cases (134 confirmed, 25 probable).

The Meigs County Health Department says there have been ten additional recoveries, bringing that total to 94.

