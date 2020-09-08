Advertisement

Two COVID-19 related deaths in Meigs County

Officials say there is one more confirmed case and one probable case of COVID-19. This brings Meigs County to 59 active cases and 159 total cases (134 confirmed, 25 probable).
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, the deaths include a person in the 90-99 age range. The other individual was in the 70 to 79 age range.

The Meigs County Health Department says there have been ten additional recoveries, bringing that total to 94.

