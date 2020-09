9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, including a 2-year-old girl.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday.

The other cases involve a 37-year-old man, a 49-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl, a 74-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 295 positive cases. Of those, 186 have recovered and 103 remain active.

There have been five deaths.

