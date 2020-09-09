Advertisement

Another death and 36 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Another person has died, and 36 more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Another person has died, and 36 more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another person has died, and 36 more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Wednesday.

Overall, there are 1,819, total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, 13 of which are probable.

Active cases are at 632, up 23 from Tuesday. Recovered cases are at 1,140, up 12 from Tuesday.

The latest fatality makes 47 deaths overall in the county since the pandemic started in early spring.

