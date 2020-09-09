Applications now being accepted for Kentucky Eviction Relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Kentuckians in fear of getting evicted from rental properties can now apply for assistance, and landlords can too.

Gov. Andy Behshear announced Tuesday that the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund has $15 million from the CARES Act to help keep people in their homes and to take financial stress away from landlords.

According to a news release, eligible landlords can be reimbursed for missed rent payments and receive some advance rent payments to keep tenants in their homes.

For eligible tenants, the program pays up to 90 percent of past-due rent and may also cover up to two months of future rent.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31 was added to the state’s executive order on evictions on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.