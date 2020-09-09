Back to school hot spell

(AP) -The month of September is up to its old tricks. Just 9 days into the meteorological fall season and heat and dryness are the mainstays in our forecast. Granted we are not as hot (last year 12 days scorched into the 90s with a handful in the upper 90s) or as dry (last year Huntington tied a record for the driest September on record with a mere, minuscule, tiny .01″ as in one-one hundredth of an inch of rain in a lonely few showers).

This year we are coming just shy of 90 on several days and already we have measured a “whopping” once inch of rain in Charleston!

Of course the lawns and landscapes are turning brown and parched and farmer hay cuts and harvesting is kicking up plenty of dust.

For Wednesday another near 90 degree day will feature bookend red sky sunrise and sunset couplet. Highs near 90 will greet kids on sports, band and cheer leading fields at 3pm.

While showers are concentrated along the Atlantic seaboard and due to back from east to west as the air flow turns and blows from ocean to land, the transport of that moister air can only reach the east slopes before being choke off by a drying east and southeast wind.

So while a pot up thundershowers will set up Thursday and Friday through parts of the Gauley, Cherry and New River Valleys, odds that any rain backs west to the Ohio, Big Sandy or Kanawha Rivers. That suggests that many will have to wait until the weekend for the chance of showers to arrive from the next continental front.

