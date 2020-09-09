Changes made to improve the W.Va. return to school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students across West Virginia began a school year unlike any other on Tuesday, following a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the number of COVID-19 cases in each county, 46 counties were able to return for in-person classes while nine began the year with distance learning.

The West Virginia Board of Education met on Wednesday, the second day of school, to review the challenges that have been seen across the state and assess what changes need to be made in order to ensure a quality education for all students, no matter how they are learning.

One of the largest improvements will be when communities are notified if they will be allowed to hold in-person classes the following week. The state’s color-coded map will now be released at 5 p.m. each Saturday night to give families and school leaders more time to prepare for the upcoming week. The system will remain the same, with green and yellow allowing in-person classes and orange and red forcing school to move online.

“Let this play out,” state Superintendent Clayton Burch said about the week-by-week changes of reopening schools. “Let us see how the 46 counties that are working in-person. Those that are going on virtual, let’s support them the best we can. But the bottom line is, are we willing, as a state and a community that we are going to have to live with COVID for quite some time and are we prepared to be diligent when it comes to mask wearing and social distancing?”

Burch said CARES Act funding is being used to assist schools with the reopening process. Counties have been granted money for social and emotional support for students, technology needs and to close the achievement gap.

The Department of Education is working with the Governor’s office and the West Virginia National Guard to ensure all students have digital devices and access to internet service to complete school work. Around 850 of 1,000 WiFi hotspots have been installed as of Wednesday, and devices are being distributed to schools in need.

“The governor’s Kids Connect project is a great band-aid for those who can use it,” Burch said. “I believe my own children would be ones who would utilize that. However, not all children are successful with remote learning or virtual learning. Which is why it’s so important we get these schools opened up to in-person.”

Money is also being used to help retain teachers and provide personal protective equipment (PPE). Burch said there is a shortage of teachers and substitutes that is seen every year. It’s been worst this year because COVID impacted hiring, and has forced retired teachers and student teachers to cover classes at the beginning of the year.

The Department of Education is also helping families make changes to the learning models they selected for their students. Burch said 70,000 students across the state opted for virtual learning instead of returning for in-person learning. However, many have experienced the first days of this model and don’t want to continue, reaching out the the Department for help working with their county to switch.

“Virtual learning is tough,” Burch said. “You have to be pretty self-motivated. If you’re a younger child, you are going to need an adult to assist you, especially if you are under about 8 years old. And they find the rigor, it’s pretty tough to do. Fortunately though, we do have counties that are offering even a third mode. So we have West Virginia Virtual School, we have in-person and here in Kanawha County, we have what’s known as E-Learning, which is the ability to have a live teacher that works remotely. I think that is a hybrid that works out well.”

Burch said virtual learning should be used as a last resort and only when health officials deem it is necessary to protect people. He views it as unfair and unequal due to internet service problems, parents who might not be able to assist their children due to work, and younger students who need to be taught the basics of how to learn.

