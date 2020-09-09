COVID-19 outbreak reported at South Charleston church

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A COVID-19 outbreak at a South Charleston church has it closed temporarily, the pastor said.

The Rev. Charlie Shelton said there are six positive cases as of Wednesday. All are isolating at home, including two who have had no symptoms.

Shelton said the last service at Lincoln Drive Community Church was Sunday, Aug. 30. It has been closed since that time for sanitizing.

Everybody at that service has been notified, as well as everyone who was a member.

