Advertisement

COVID-19 plasma collection event at King’s Daughters Medical Center

(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Recovered COVID-19 patients have been asked to donated convalescent plasma Wednesday at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

The nonprofit, Kentucky Blood Center, has worked with the medical center to identify patients in the Ashland area who have recovered from COVID-19 to potentially donate plasma.

Kentucky Blood Center began collecting convalescent plasma on March 29 and has drawn donations from nearly 200 recovered patients for its 70 plus partner hospitals across Kentucky.

While COVID-19 currently has no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus. This treatment is similar to ones used during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and in the Ebola, MERS and SARS outbreaks in recent history.

While the KDMC collection this week is for recovered patients previously identified and screened by the Kentucky Blood Center, anyone who has tested positive and recovered or had a positive antibody test and is interested in becoming a convalescent plasma donor can submit their information here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Work continues on former ACF site in Huntington

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Environmental consultants have returned initial results showing a lack of environmental contamination on a key portion of the ACF property.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing event in Cabell County

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The testing event will be held at Cabell County EMS Station #8 at 1652 Riverview Drive in Barboursville.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Sometimes A Repeat Is A Good Thing

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
September heat and dryness is nothing new. Tony blogs of the late summer sizzle.

Local

Former high school teacher sentenced to federal prison for sexual relations with student

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Amy Adkins, 30, also was ordered to complete 20 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

Latest News

Video

Public hunting land in Kentucky

Updated: 10 hours ago
Public hunting land in Kentucky

Video

City buying new firefighter equipment

Updated: 10 hours ago
City buying new firefighter equipment

Video

Murder Suspect Arrested

Updated: 10 hours ago
Murder Suspect Arrested

Video

Device Distribution Continues

Updated: 10 hours ago
Device Distribution Continues

Video

Person flown to hospital after pickup truck hit by train

Updated: 10 hours ago
Person flown to hospital after pickup truck hit by train

News

Parents and students adjust to virtual learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
Both parents and students faced struggles with virtual learning on the first day of school in West Virginia.