COVID-19 related death in Vinton County
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinton County, OHIO (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.
According to the Vinton County Health Department, the person who died was a positive COVID-19 case. The individual was hospitalized.
No other information has been released.
The health department says there is a new positive case.
Officials say all close contacts have been notified and given quarantine instructions.
