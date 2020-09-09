COVID-19 related death in Vinton County

Vinton County, OHIO (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Vinton County Health Department, the person who died was a positive COVID-19 case. The individual was hospitalized.

No other information has been released.

The health department says there is a new positive case.

Officials say all close contacts have been notified and given quarantine instructions.

