COVID-19 related death in Vinton County

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinton County, OHIO (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Vinton County Health Department, the person who died was a positive COVID-19 case. The individual was hospitalized.

No other information has been released.

The health department says there is a new positive case.

Officials say all close contacts have been notified and given quarantine instructions.

