Employee at Kanawha County Assessor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure proper protocol is being followed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The assessor’s office was notified of the positive results Wednesday.

Officials say the health department will complete contact tracing and that the National Guard is being contacted for a request for sanitization of the office.

“At this time, my thoughts are with my employee and their family. As for the operation of the Assessor’s Office, we will continue to follow all safety protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing in our offices,” said Sallie Robinson, Kanawha County Assessor.

