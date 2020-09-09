Former high school teacher sentenced to federal prison for sexual relations with student

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former high school Spanish teacher from Huntington was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for traveling across state lines to have sex with a student and selling Adderall, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

He said Amy Adkins, 30, also was ordered to complete 20 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

“Adkins abused her position of authority as a teacher to betray the trust of this student and his family,” Stuart said in a news release. “Parents expect their kids to be safe from predatory behavior at school, not preyed upon.”

Investigators say Adkins admitted that she frequently communicated with the student, who was under age 16 at the time, on social media.

They say she arranged to pick the boy up and ultimately had a sexual encounter with him at her home in Huntington.

Investigators say Adkins also admitted to frequently selling part of her Adderall prescription to friends and acquaintances.

