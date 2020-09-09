Advertisement

Four COVID-19 connected deaths reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, there have been 463,686 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,808 total cases and 254 deaths.

The DHHR says the deaths include a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, and an 87-year old female from Monroe County.

There are currently 2,806 active cases.

8,748 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia to participate in International Roadcheck

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It will take place from midnight on Wednesday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

Local

West Virginia added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As a result, anyone arriving in New York from West Virginia will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Local

Work continues on former ACF site in Huntington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Environmental consultants have returned initial results showing a lack of environmental contamination on a key portion of the ACF property.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing event in Cabell County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The testing event will be held at Cabell County EMS Station #8 at 1652 Riverview Drive in Barboursville.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Sometimes A Repeat Is A Good Thing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
September heat and dryness is nothing new. Tony blogs of the late summer sizzle.

Local

COVID-19 plasma collection event at King’s Daughters Medical Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The nonprofit, Kentucky Blood Center, has worked with the medical center to identify patients in the Ashland area who have recovered from COVID-19 to potentially donate plasma.

Local

Former high school teacher sentenced to federal prison for sexual relations with student

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Amy Adkins, 30, also was ordered to complete 20 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

Video

Public hunting land in Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
Public hunting land in Kentucky

Video

City buying new firefighter equipment

Updated: 11 hours ago
City buying new firefighter equipment

Video

Murder Suspect Arrested

Updated: 11 hours ago
Murder Suspect Arrested