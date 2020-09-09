Four COVID-19 connected deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, there have been 463,686 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,808 total cases and 254 deaths.

The DHHR says the deaths include a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, and an 87-year old female from Monroe County.

There are currently 2,806 active cases.

8,748 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).

