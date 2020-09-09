Free coronavirus testing in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be free COVID-19 testing offered in Putnam County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Putnam County Heath Department will offer the testing on September 10 and 11.

It will be conducted on a first come, first served basis.

The testing is offered on September 10 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Teays Valley Church of God, located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot.

It will also be available on September 11 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at George Washington Middle School on WV-62 in Eleanor.

Testing is open to all individuals in Putnam County, including those who don’t have any symptoms.

Officials say proof of insurance is not required, but you should bring a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or a proof of address to help with the return of results.

Individuals under the age of 18 must bring a parent or legal guardian with them.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.