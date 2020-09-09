Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing event in Cabell County

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live in Cabell County and are concerned about COVID-19 exposure or symptoms, you can get tested Friday, September 11.

The testing event will be held at Cabell County EMS Station #8 at 1652 Riverview Drive in Barboursville.

The testing will be done by drive-through and is available to everyone, with or without symptoms. An order from a physician is not required.

The testing event is sponsored by Cabell County EMS, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources.

Information will also be available on plasma donations through the American Red Cross for individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

