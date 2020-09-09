Advertisement

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ gets drama series reboot

Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The drama series based on the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” has a home.

Will Smith announced “Bel-Air” has been picked up for two seasons on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

It is based on a viral video trailer that imagined the ’90s sitcom as a modern-day drama.

Morgan Cooper created the video and is set to write, direct and executive produce the show.

Smith also will be an executive producer.

He starred in the original sitcom as a West Philadelphia teen who went to live with relatives in Bel-Air.

This comes after news the cast of the “Fresh Prince” are coming together for an unscripted reunion special to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

That is expected to air on HBO Max sometime around Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, now faces federal charges.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service on Monday decided to close all eight national forests in the southern half of the state and shutter campgrounds statewide.

National

Georgia police don’t even try to stop motorcyclist going 178 mph

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.

Local

West Virginia to participate in International Roadcheck

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It will take place from midnight on Wednesday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

National

Walmart testing drones for deliveries in North Carolina city

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Walmart executive acknowledges that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.

Latest News

Local

Four COVID-19 connected deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, there have been 463,686 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,808 total cases and 254 deaths.

Local

West Virginia added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As a result, anyone arriving in New York from West Virginia will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

National

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' gets drama series reboot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Will Smith announced "Bel-Air" has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.

Local

Work continues on former ACF site in Huntington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Environmental consultants have returned initial results showing a lack of environmental contamination on a key portion of the ACF property.

National

Destination marketing organizations seek help from Congress

Updated: 1 hours ago