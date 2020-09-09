Advertisement

Herd talks about scintillating start by freshman QB

Grant Wells had record breaking day for Marshall
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a 307 yard and 4 touchdown debut, many in college football were talking about the start of Marshall freshman Grant Wells. He was named Conference USA offensive player of the week Monday and on Tuesday, his start was quickly talked about during head coach Doc Holliday’s press conference.

The Herd is off this coming weekend as they prepare for Appalachian State on Saturday September 19th.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Midland Reacts To Long Friday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Knights drive over 300 miles Friday night in their first win of 2020

Sports

WVU Prepares For Season Opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Treacy
WVU hosts EKU Saturday in Morgantown

Sports

Grant Wells Wins CUSA Award

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Marshall freshman Grant Wells Wins CUSA offensive player of the week

Sports

“O” No! More WV Counties In The Orange

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
More WV schools can't compete in fall sports next week

Latest News

Regional

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Unofficial results list Tiz the Law in place and Mr. Big News in show for the race, out of a 15-horse field for Saturday’s race.

Local

Fans enjoy return of Marshall football

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
A limited crowd watched the Herd cruise to a big win.

Sports

Marshall Wins Season Opener

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd Pounds Colonels 59-0

Sports

Symmes Valley Scores Half A Hundred

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Symmes Valley Rolls Green

Sports

Fairland Remains Unbeaten

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Fairland Beats Coal Grove 27-21

Sports

Portsmouth Doubles Up South Point

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Portsmouth Beats South Point 31-14