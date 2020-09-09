Herd talks about scintillating start by freshman QB

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a 307 yard and 4 touchdown debut, many in college football were talking about the start of Marshall freshman Grant Wells. He was named Conference USA offensive player of the week Monday and on Tuesday, his start was quickly talked about during head coach Doc Holliday’s press conference.

The Herd is off this coming weekend as they prepare for Appalachian State on Saturday September 19th.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.