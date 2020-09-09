Huntington Fire Prevention Parade cancelled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 67th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Wednesday.

The original date for the parade was October 5.

“We held out hope that the City of Huntington could host the parade this year, which has become a fall tradition in our community,” Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said. “As we got closer to the scheduled date, however, it became apparent that it would not be safe to move forward with it.”

The Fire Prevention Parade features fire departments from across the Tri-State and is used as a tool to teach elementary school students about fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week.

The parade in 2021 is scheduled for October 4.

