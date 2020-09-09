Advertisement

Huntington Police find drugs, guns in apartment

Charges are pending after police found drugs and guns in a Huntington apartment.
Charges are pending after police found drugs and guns in a Huntington apartment.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington Police found drugs and guns related to a case of drug trafficking Wednesday evening.

The warrants, being issued at Lincoln Place Apartments on 7th Street and 8th Avenue, resulted in four people being detained. At the scene, HPD said two of them will likely be charged.

Inside the apartment, the SWAT team found guns, drugs and items related to drug trafficking.

No other information is currently available.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ Investigates | Renovation Rip-Off

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Robert E. Jones attended a virtual hearing on Wednesday regarding a temporary injunction to prevent him from contracting work will civil and criminal cases are ongoing.

Local

Granddaughter says grandmother who died from COVID-19 was more than a statistic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Family members say Wilma McFarland died Friday after contracting the virus from an outbreak at Oakmont Manor in Greenup County, Kentucky.

News

Changes made to improve the W.Va. return to school

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The West Virginia Board of Education made a number of changes and recommendations to fix problems students are facing going back to school.

Video

Granddaughter says grandmother who died from COVID-19 was more than a statistic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Granddaughter says grandmother who died from COVID-19 was more than a statistic

Latest News

Video

Food truck Wednesdays in Charleston

Updated: 1 hour ago
Food truck Wednesdays in Charleston

Video

West Virginia added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 1 hour ago
West Virginia added to New York travel advisory list

News

Some Charleston community centers open for internet access

Updated: 1 hour ago
Charleston city officials say four community centers will be opening their doors for internet access as children participate in remote learning.

Local

MU football player found not guilty of charges in alleged attack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and Kimberly Keagy
The jury found Brandon Drayton not guilty of strangulation and domestic battery charges.

Local

9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Since the pandemic started, there have been 295 positive cases. Of those, 186 have recovered and 103 remain active.

News

Some Charleston community centers open for internet access

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Charleston city officials say four community centers will be opening their doors for internet access.