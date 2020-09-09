Huntington Police find drugs, guns in apartment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington Police found drugs and guns related to a case of drug trafficking Wednesday evening.

The warrants, being issued at Lincoln Place Apartments on 7th Street and 8th Avenue, resulted in four people being detained. At the scene, HPD said two of them will likely be charged.

Inside the apartment, the SWAT team found guns, drugs and items related to drug trafficking.

No other information is currently available.

