Kanawha County Board of Education holds special meeting after first day of school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is one of many that’s currently orange on the color coded map, meaning schools couldn’t start the school year with in-person classes. So on Tuesday the Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss how the first day went and some concerns board members have for when the time comes to send kids back in person.

“We had 46,000 parents and students sign on (Tuesday), that’s impressive (and) not just sign on but click on a lesson or assignment,” said Dr. Tom Williams, the Kanawha County school superintendent.

Williams said while there was some glitches, overall it was a good first day of school.

“It is working, is it perfect? Absolutely not, the first day of school is always hectic, (and) there are always issues.”

Williams said those issues included not having enough people to answer phones or emails from parents who were having issues with online learning.

During the board meeting, board members also asked questions about classroom sizes. Board member Tracy White said teachers were expressing concerns about not being able to social distance due to not having enough space in the classroom. So the board discussed potentially delaying five day a week in-person learning and continue blended learning for a longer period once students are back.

“We would have to change schedules, do a blended learning instead of five days a week,” Williams told WSAZ. “That would be one option that would make the classes smaller, but then you have kids in school two days and off three days and the majority of our parents have said they want their kids in school five days a week.”

Williams also stressed the importance of having students in grades kindergarten through third in the classroom all five days.

“I know the K through three teachers that have larger classrooms will be upset but to teach a child to read and your basic math facts in K-3 is so vital.”

Williams said he predicts the board will have to continue the discussion of blended learning and class sizes for the “foreseeable future."

The board will meet again next Thursday.

