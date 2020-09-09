Kentucky hits grim milestone of 1,000 deaths from COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky passed a grim milestone Wednesday, as Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has now surpassed 1,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Beshear directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week as a tribute to all those Kentuckians who have passed away.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week beginning tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “Families across Kentucky are hurting as a result of the tragic losses brought by this pandemic. We are lighting our homes and businesses green and ringing our bells daily for these victims, but this is one more way we can show our support for these members of our community as they mourn their loved ones.”

The 16 new deaths bring the death toll to 1,013 in the commonwealth.

667 new cases of the virus were added to the state’s total Wednesday. Health officials are now reporting 53, 977 cases statewide.

Gov. Beshear also announced that for the second day in a row the state’s positivity rate was below 4 percent, currently sitting at 3.84 percent.

At this time, 558 people are in the hospital for virus complications, 153 are in the ICU and 76 are on a ventilator.

937,153 people have been tested for the virus so far in Kentucky and 10,725 have recovered.

Gov. Beshear says he will give a statewide address regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

