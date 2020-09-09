Advertisement

Midland Reacts To Long Friday

Knights Went From Fairmont To Parkersburg
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights first win of 2020 was certainly an interesting one. They started last Friday driving to Fairmont Senior for a scrimmage and then got the call that they might get a game against Parkersburg South. The Patriots were supposed to play University but then Monongalia County went red in the WV COVID metric map and that game was off. So when the scrimmage with Fairmont Senior began, Midland played many of the junior varsity as the veterans hopped on a bus to play Parkersburg South. It was a game they won convincingly and then had to head back home. All told on the day, Cabell Midland’s varsity team bussed over 300 miles for that first win.

On Monday, Knights head coach Luke Salmons talked about an emotional moment after the completion of game one.

