MU football player found not guilty of charges in alleged attack

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Marshall University player was found not guilty Wednesday of all charges in connection with an incident last October involving a woman who investigators say had been attacked.

The jury found Brandon Drayton not guilty of strangulation and domestic battery charges.

Investigators say the incident happened last October when a Marshall University Police officer saw Drayton, who was 22 at the time, grabbing the victim around the neck and yelling at her.

The incident was reported in the 400 block of 21st Street.

Investigators say the victim had red marks around her neck and chest area, causing her pain.

Drayton was suspended from all team-related activities after the incident happened but is still listed on the team roster, according to the university’s website.

