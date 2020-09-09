One death and 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 91-year-old man has died in relation to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths to five.

Officials say there are 16 new positive cases as of Wednesday, September 9.

There are 327 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Emergency Operations Center.

Three more Boyd County residents have recovered which brings that total to 229.

