One death and 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 91-year-old man has died in relation to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths to five.
Officials say there are 16 new positive cases as of Wednesday, September 9.
There are 327 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
Three more Boyd County residents have recovered which brings that total to 229.
