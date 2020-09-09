Advertisement

P.E. for kids while learning virtually

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Parents are always looking for fun ways to engage and interact with kids.

With the tri-state experiencing a variety of blended learning, Coach Chris Lane joined Katie on Studio 3 to share some fun, creative ways to break away from the virtual classroom and engage memory, reaction, hand-eye coordination, and fitness where physical education may be absent from the daily routine.

Click here to follow Coach Chris Lane on Instagram.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Studio 3 bloopers

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
After one year... we have a blooper... or two... or three.

Studio 3

Valley Cakes and Cafe on Studio 3

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Owner Pam Matusic and Head Baker Sara Hedrick on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Celebrating one year of Studio 3

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sarah, Katie and Taylor look back on one year of Studio 3.

Local

Virtual learning help desk created for Cabell County students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The hotline is specifically for those students and parents who have chosen the virtual learning model for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

Studio 3

Fall fashion trends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Fashion blogger Erica Deligne on Studio 3.

Studio 3

4-year-old drummer on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Kingston Price on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Spiced apple pie bites with Chef Jason Smith

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Jason Smith on Studio 3.

Local

COVID-19 related death in Vinton County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Vinton County Health Department, the person who died was a positive COVID-19 case.

Local

Huntington Fire Prevention Parade cancelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The 67th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Wednesday.

Video

4-year-old drummer on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
4-year-old drummer on Studio 3