Person flown to hospital after pickup truck hit by train

FIREBRICK, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital Tuesday night after driving onto railroad tracks into the path of an oncoming train.

Lewis County dispatchers say the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on state Route 8 East, near the intersection of Scaffold Lick Road and Oak County Road.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Dispatchers say crews from across the county are on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.