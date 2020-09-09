Advertisement

Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to advocate for students return to in-person learning

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday marked the first day of school across counties in West Virginia.

Traci Quillen, a parent of three students in Putnam County, expected her children to return to the classroom for in-person instruction. Instead, the County Alert System announced Putnam County was orange on Saturday. The district would begin the first day of school with remote learning.

Quillen and her children were among nearly 30 protesters who gathered Tuesday at the Capitol, advocating for students to return to in-person learning.

“We, as parents, are advocating for our children’s rights for educational advancement. Statistics show that virtual and distance learning is not optimal for children to get their education,” Quillen said. “Based on the facts of what the numbers show, the risk of this virus, the fact of our kids not being in school is far greater.”

High school football coach Gideon Jarvis says he sees the importance on and off the field for a choice in how children receive an education. He’s also concerned with the districts that face broadband connection struggles across the state.

“I am from a county where we don’t have internet access to do virtually. You are telling kids you have no education this week,” Jarvis, a Mingo County football coach, said. “The education system is trying, but we don’t have the accessibility to do a virtual education.”

As a parent himself, West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch acknowledged the protesters' frustrations.

“A lot of the protesters here are from my community. I think maybe some realize and some don’t realize I want my children in school, too,” Burch said." I am not a health expert, but I do trust the experts who worked to put together this map."

Gov. Jim Justice echoed that sentiment.

“I understand their frustration because I want everybody to go back to school," Justice said. “That’s for sure, but at the same time I have got to defer to the experts. Right now, we have a real situation. It’s fluid.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents and students adjust to virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Both parents and students faced struggles on the first day of school in West Virginia.

Local

Hurricane High School students pick up laptops to start school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Students signed into their devices in the parking lot as Putnam County returned to school Tuesday.

Local

Parents prepare for remote learning in Kanawha County Schools

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents that chose for their child to go back in-person now must prepare for remote learning.

Local

Parents to receive education plans for schools in Putnam County on Monday

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The announcement comes a day after the county was orange on the WVDE map.

Latest News

Local

Wayne County Schools adjusting to starting school year virtually

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, Spring Valley High School sent a notification to families about the adjustments they are making to get students equipment and resources they will need for the virtual learning that begins Tuesday

Local

W.Va. state superintendent speaks on districts starting year virtually

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
State Superintendent Clayton Burch spoke with WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick on the WSAZ Now desk about the map and what it means for the start of school.

West Virginia

School districts await Saturday night school start decision

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
|
By Kelsey Souto
Schools will learn Saturday night at 9 p.m. whether or not they begin the school year in-person.

News

Bus drivers: ’We are ready to protect our kids’

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Bus drivers in Kanawha County want to remind people to share the road, as school is set to start next week.

News

Putnam County schools still preparing for in-person learning while in orange

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
WSAZ took a tour through one Putnam County school Thursday to show parents and students what to expect when they return to the building.

Local

W.Va. teachers union and state superintendent clash over PPE, cleaning supplies

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Members of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) held a honk-and-wave event in Charleston. The union is concerned there isn’t enough PPE or cleaning supplies for teachers.