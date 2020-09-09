Putnam County Board of Education to refinance bonds

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution to refinance their bonds in Tuesday night’s meeting.

The bonds will be refinanced through Crews & Associates.

The current bonds have been in place since 2010 and the new ones will have a lower interest rate and run through May 2025.

Rob Steptoe, Director of Capital Markets with Crews & Associates said, “It’s going to save the taxpayers of Putnam County around 4 million dollars when all is said and done. The final maturity is in 2025, so that’s about 800,000 dollars in savings each year for the next five years.”

Putnam County’s current bonds have an interest rate of about four percent, but Steptoe says the rates on the market are favorable and could feature bonds with an interest rate of less than one percent.

“It’s a great opportunity to save money for the taxpayers,” Steptoe said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.