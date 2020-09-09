Advertisement

Some Charleston community centers open for internet access

At select community centers in Charleston, children are allowed to get WiFi access for free.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Finding a place to get connected just got slightly easier. Charleston city officials say four community centers will be opening their doors for internet access.

The Kanawha City, Martin Luther King Jr., and North Charleston community centers are all open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Roosevelt Neighborhood Center will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Roosevelt Center will also hold a lunch for seniors from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All locations will offer free WiFi access. The MLK Jr. center will also offer an afterschool program from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Step-by-Step will begin their afterschool programs in October.

This makes it easier for parents who were scrambling to get internet access in the first place.

“Now that we found it here at the community center in North Charleston, it’s been a great option for us,” said Joshua Crider, a parent.

All centers will be enforcing COVID-19 protocols including temperature checks and mandatory facial coverings. Floors will be marked for social distancing, and staff members will clean frequently touched services every hour. City officials say with Kanawha County in the orange on the state’s color-coded metrics map, this was a call they had to make.

“If this is going to continue to happen, we need to make sure that we are providing consistency for our children,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

