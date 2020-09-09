Advertisement

Virtual learning help desk created for Cabell County students

(KTUU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cabell County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A help desk has been created to help students and parents in Cabell County adapt to virtual learning.

The hotline is specifically for those students and parents who have chosen the virtual learning model for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We understand that some members of our school community are frustrated and we want to help alleviate that frustration,” said Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “We’re establishing the help desk to assist schools and provide parents and students with a timely response to their questions. My main message is not to worry as we embrace new ways of doing things. This week is an introductory week and we will do whatever it takes to ensure no student falls behind during this historic time. We’ve got this!”

Beginning Thursday, September 10, to reach the help desk, call (304) 528-5192.

Hours for the help desk this week are Thursday and Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Next week, the help desk will be open for calls Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

