Walmart testing drones for deliveries in North Carolina city

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh.
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has launched a pilot program using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city.

The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology.

A Walmart executive acknowledges that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.

Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone.

UPS and a company owned by search giant Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.

