WATCH | McGrath discusses plans for rural Kentucky

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senate hopeful Amy McGrath was in Martin County Tuesday, talking about her plans for rural Kentucky.

McGrath spoke to concerned citizens who say the continuing issues with their water system is something they desperately want to see addressed.

“This is a county where you turn your water on to your bathtub, or you turn the water on to your sink and it doesn’t look so good,” McGrath said. “We have infrastructure problems here in basic ways. When you think about rebuilding Kentucky, you have to think about making sure we invest in our infrastructure.”

She says broadband is another type of infrastructure the rural areas need, especially with school starting virtually during the COVID pandemic.

“We have 50 percent of this county that does not have access to the internet and broadband. That’s 50 percent of our kids. In many counties around here, it is 30 to 50 percent that do not have access to the internet. In my day to succeed as a kid, you needed a pen and a paper. Today it’s a computer and the internet. We gotta invest in ourselves. That’s why I’m kicking this off. My plan to reinvest in rural Kentucky starts right here today, and the number one thing we need is infrastructure.”

