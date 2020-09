West Virginia added to New York travel advisory list

(WSAZ) - West Virginia has been added to New York’s coronavirus travel advisory.

As a result, anyone arriving in New York from West Virginia will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Kentucky and Ohio also meet the criteria for required quarantine.

Governor Cuomo’s executive order is based upon a seven day rolling average, of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

All travelers coming from the following states with significant rates of transmission of COVID-19 will be required to quarantine:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

