Advertisement

West Virginia to participate in International Roadcheck

It will take place from midnight on Wednesday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 11.
It will take place from midnight on Wednesday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 11.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is going to take part in the International Roadcheck 2020.

It will take place from midnight on Wednesday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

The International Roadcheck was postponed from the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The road check is a 72-consecutive-hour high volume, high visibility inspection and enforcement initiative for commercial motor vehicles.

According to the PSC, transportation enforcement officers will spend three days checking vehicles with other law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and in Canada and Mexico.

The focus for this year’s International Roadcheck is driver requirements. This means inspectors will collect and check driver documents. This includes a driver’s license, skill performance evaluation certificate, medical examiner’s certificate, and the driver’s daily vehicle inspection report.

Officials will also check drivers on their using of the seat belt, sickness, fatigue and impairments due to drugs or alcohol, as well as drug possession.

If officers find drivers that are operating a vehicle without the proper forms or if they’re violating other regulations, they may be placed out of service. Out of services drivers mean they can’t drive again until they correct their violations.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Four COVID-19 connected deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, there have been 463,686 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,808 total cases and 254 deaths.

Local

West Virginia added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As a result, anyone arriving in New York from West Virginia will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Local

Work continues on former ACF site in Huntington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Environmental consultants have returned initial results showing a lack of environmental contamination on a key portion of the ACF property.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing event in Cabell County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The testing event will be held at Cabell County EMS Station #8 at 1652 Riverview Drive in Barboursville.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Sometimes A Repeat Is A Good Thing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
September heat and dryness is nothing new. Tony blogs of the late summer sizzle.

Local

COVID-19 plasma collection event at King’s Daughters Medical Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The nonprofit, Kentucky Blood Center, has worked with the medical center to identify patients in the Ashland area who have recovered from COVID-19 to potentially donate plasma.

Local

Former high school teacher sentenced to federal prison for sexual relations with student

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Amy Adkins, 30, also was ordered to complete 20 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

Video

Public hunting land in Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
Public hunting land in Kentucky

Video

City buying new firefighter equipment

Updated: 11 hours ago
City buying new firefighter equipment

Video

Murder Suspect Arrested

Updated: 11 hours ago
Murder Suspect Arrested