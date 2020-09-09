Advertisement

Woodward book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call with Woodward. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

“This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis.

Trump told Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger. “I wanted to always play it down,” the president said.

The Washington Post, where Woodward serves as associate editor, reported excerpts of the book, “Rage” on Wednesday, as did CNN. The book also covers race relations, diplomacy with North Korea and a range of other issues that have arisen during the past two years.

The book is based in part on 18 interviews that Woodward conducted with Trump between December and July.

“Trump never did seem willing to fully mobilize the federal government and continually seemed to push problems off on the states,” Woodward writes. “There was no real management theory of the case or how to organize a massive enterprise to deal with one of the most complex emergencies the United States had ever faced.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president’s words to the public were designed to express confidence and calm at a time of insurmountable challenges.

“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID. The president was expressing calm and his actions reflect that,” McEnany said.

McEnany took questions about the book during a briefing at the White House on Wednesday. She said his actions reflect that he took COVID-19 seriously.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NIH director discusses AstraZeneca vaccine trial halt

Updated: moments ago
|

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

National Politics

Kayleigh McEnany comments on Bob Woodward's book on President Trump

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
White House press secretary answers a question about whether President Trump misled the American public about the coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

Huntington Fire Prevention Parade cancelled

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The 67th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Wednesday.

National

More than 100 people rescued from Creek fire in California

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
One hundred and sixty people stranded in the Sierra National Forest are rescued from the Creek fire.

National

What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

Video

4-year-old drummer on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
4-year-old drummer on Studio 3

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: 1 hours ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

Video

Studio 3 bloopers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Studio 3 bloopers