WVU Prepares For Season Opener
Mountaineers Host EKU
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will have seen plenty of West Virginia by mid-September. Last Saturday, Marshall throttled EKU 59-0 and this coming weekend, they travel to Morgantown. WVU hosts them in a noon kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium. On Tuesday, head coach Neal Brown talked about their much anticipated season opener.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.