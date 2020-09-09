WVU Prepares For Season Opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will have seen plenty of West Virginia by mid-September. Last Saturday, Marshall throttled EKU 59-0 and this coming weekend, they travel to Morgantown. WVU hosts them in a noon kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium. On Tuesday, head coach Neal Brown talked about their much anticipated season opener.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.