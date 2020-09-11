6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday.

The latest cases involve a 38-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman.

Overall, the county has had 309 confirmed cases, 212 of which have since recovered.

Ninety-two of the cases remain active, and there have been five deaths.

