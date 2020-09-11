8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, including a 3-year-old boy.

The Boyd County Emergency Management made that announcement Friday.

The other cases involve a 77-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man.

All are isolating at home.

Overall, the county has had 348 total positive cases, and 250 have recovered.

Six people have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.