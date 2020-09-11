City of Huntington files suit against problem bar

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has filed a civil lawsuit against Gary Stanley, CT’s Biker Club and Christopher Thomas over a nuisance property at 2005 10th Ave.

According to court records, the building formerly known as “Gary’s Place” is a place that “harbors criminals, encourages and abets disturbances in and around the premises, disregards the rights of its peaceful neighbors, and tolerates gunfire and violence.”

Police records show that since 2007, Stanley has either owned or been involved in the operation of businesses on the property. In that time, law enforcement officials have responded to 213 calls to the location. Of those, 140 were related to operations of the bar, including 21 “shots fired” or “shooting” calls.

Calls to dispatch included traffic stops, burglary, disturbances, loud music, overdoses, fights, destruction of property, domestic disputes, armed robbery, crowd control, noise complaints.

The city tried to have the premise shutdown in 2016 by declaring “Gary’s Place” a public nuisance. Within a few days of a public hearing, the bar had reopened in violation of the order. Around the same time, an investigation was started by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner.

After the ABCA license was surrendered, Stanley entered an “Agreed Order” that stated they would be prohibited from selling beer, wine or liquor at the establishment for on-premise consumption until further order.

While Gary’s Place has not reopened, court documents say Stanley entered into business relationships with others to operate two non-licensed bars, including Tamika’s Social Club.

In February 2020, the Huntington Police Department served a “Nuisance Property Notification” to Stanley, letting him know he had ten days to contact the department to propose a course of action.

Less than 35 days after CT’s Biker Club was formed, on Sept. 3, two people were killed in a shooting at the property.

The city is seeking injunctive relief, giving them the authority to physically shutter and padlock the premise. The lawsuit asks that Stanley, any blood relatives, business associates or any person seeking to operate the business in a similar manner be banned from any commercial use of the structure.

Stanley and Thomas will have 20 days to reply, while the Biker Club will have 30 days to respond.

The city is also pursuing efforts for the building to be torn down as part of the unsafe building ordinance.

