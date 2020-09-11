Advertisement

City of Huntington files suit against problem bar

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has filed a civil lawsuit against Gary Stanley, CT’s Biker Club and Christopher Thomas over a nuisance property at 2005 10th Ave.

The city of Huntington has filed a civil lawsuit against Gary Stanley, CT’s Biker Club and Christopher Thomas over a nuisance property at 2005 10th Ave.
The city of Huntington has filed a civil lawsuit against Gary Stanley, CT’s Biker Club and Christopher Thomas over a nuisance property at 2005 10th Ave.(WSAZ)

According to court records, the building formerly known as “Gary’s Place” is a place that “harbors criminals, encourages and abets disturbances in and around the premises, disregards the rights of its peaceful neighbors, and tolerates gunfire and violence.”

Police records show that since 2007, Stanley has either owned or been involved in the operation of businesses on the property. In that time, law enforcement officials have responded to 213 calls to the location. Of those, 140 were related to operations of the bar, including 21 “shots fired” or “shooting” calls.

Calls to dispatch included traffic stops, burglary, disturbances, loud music, overdoses, fights, destruction of property, domestic disputes, armed robbery, crowd control, noise complaints.

The city tried to have the premise shutdown in 2016 by declaring “Gary’s Place” a public nuisance. Within a few days of a public hearing, the bar had reopened in violation of the order. Around the same time, an investigation was started by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner.

After the ABCA license was surrendered, Stanley entered an “Agreed Order” that stated they would be prohibited from selling beer, wine or liquor at the establishment for on-premise consumption until further order.

While Gary’s Place has not reopened, court documents say Stanley entered into business relationships with others to operate two non-licensed bars, including Tamika’s Social Club.

In February 2020, the Huntington Police Department served a “Nuisance Property Notification” to Stanley, letting him know he had ten days to contact the department to propose a course of action.

Less than 35 days after CT’s Biker Club was formed, on Sept. 3, two people were killed in a shooting at the property.

The city is seeking injunctive relief, giving them the authority to physically shutter and padlock the premise. The lawsuit asks that Stanley, any blood relatives, business associates or any person seeking to operate the business in a similar manner be banned from any commercial use of the structure.

Stanley and Thomas will have 20 days to reply, while the Biker Club will have 30 days to respond.

The city is also pursuing efforts for the building to be torn down as part of the unsafe building ordinance.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fundraiser held for family of boy who donated organs after his passing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday, a group held a charity motorcycle ride in Vinnie’s honor, but to also raise money for his family as they pick up the pieces after losing their son.

Local

Police: Woman found with marijuana; charged with child neglect after pulled over for texting and driving

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A woman is in jail after police say they found marijuana and a gun in her car with two small children also inside.

Local

Southern High School volleyball team pays tribute to teammate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The community came to celebrate the life of Jordan Hardwick, who passed away Friday night.

Local

More than 100 motorcyclists show up to escort couple killed to final resting place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A couple who left a lasting impact on the South Point community was given a special escort Saturday as they were laid to rest.

Local

New color-code map: Boone County in the orange; Kanawha, Putnam stay virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
13 counties will not be learning in school this week.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

Local

Judge OKs Ohio ballot applications arriving by fax, email

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered Ohio’s elections chief to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots for the November presidential election by electronic means, including by fax or email.

Regional

Grayson County, Ky. deputies looking for 2 girls -- ages 8 and 5 -- missing since Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
On Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home

News

Color-coded map update for upcoming school week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The West Virginia Department of Education will post a finalized map by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday

News

Second Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A second Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

Breaking

Meigs County volleyball player collapses at practice, dies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
County officials say the player was only 17 years old.