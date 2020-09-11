Crews fight vacant house fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews fought an abandoned house fire late Friday afternoon in the Altizer area of Huntington.

It was reported around 4:30 p.m. between 12th and 13th streets.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from an upstairs room when they arrived.

No one was hurt.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating how the abandoned structure caught fire.

